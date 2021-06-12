Can you overdo being the World’s Greatest Dad?

These showoff fathers tell their offspring things like, “The good news is, I’ve secretly finished your new treehouse. The BETTER news is, I’m sure you’ll have no trouble making new friends at the school closest to Sequoia National Park.”

They fib, “I’ve ALWAYS wanted to measure the equator with my necktie collection…”

Aggressive patriarchs crave every ounce of credit they’re due. They confide in their kiddos, “Don’t tell your mother, but I’ve been funneling money to the North Pole so Saint Nick can afford your gifts, even with his gambling habit. True, the Tooth Fairy is self-funding; but remember it’s Daddy who stands guard to make sure the little perv doesn’t confiscate any still-attached teeth.”

You know a dad is trying extra hard when he beams, “Someday all of this will be yours,” and he’s NOT referring to something that will require buying out Sherwin-Williams, putting a mechanic’s triplets through college or forcing Goodwill to take the junk at gunpoint.

Attention-hogging fathers are only too glad to explain “the facts of life,” as long as they can mix in a few other lessons. (“Okay, the birds and the bees. First, stand your ground with the intruder at the door. Then, the bees will pollinate the flowers on his grave and the birds will decorate the monument…”)