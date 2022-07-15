Black Bart: Our bear who came to dinner

With hot temps last week, plus seeing a few pale melon slices in the grocery store ,reminded me of Black Bart.

About two summers ago, my husband yelled from the den, “Come here, quick."

I dashed in from the kitchen expecting to see blood somewhere, but he simply pointed to the glass patio doors and said, “Look.”

I did, and there on the backyard bank, with his head in one of the cinderblock tiles full of deer corn, sat the most gorgeous black bear having himself a snack. Against Hubby’s protests, I grabbed my camera, eased the door open and walked out on the patio.

The bear, about 25 feet away, raised his head, looked at me, got up slowly and literally strolled about halfway across the bank as if he knew I would appreciate the photo op.

As I snapped away, Black Bart (we named him later) turned, looked at me again as if to say, “Here my gorgeous self goes again,” strolled back, flopped down on his rump and stuck his big ‘ole head back in the feeder.

Black Bart was our first bear, and since he (or she) had found the deer corn, we figured we would see him again, but a few weeks passed and no Black Bart. Then one evening in late summer, after we’d had a watermelon snack, Sam went outside to throw the remains on the backyard bank for our critters. The lights from the den shine part way onto the patio, so he had not turned on the floodlights.

Gone a bit longer than the job required, he came back into the den laughing himself silly and announced, “I think I just carried on a conversation with Black Bart.”

“OK,” I smarted off. “What did you discuss — the merits of deer corn over apples?”

Ignoring my sarcasm, he explained that “something” was on the bank at the deer feeder, but because the den lights didn’t reach that far, he couldn’t see what; however, he deduced that a dog or our other critters would have run when he opened the den door and walked outside.

“Since whatever it was huffed and grunted at me as bears can do,” he explained, “I figured Black Bart had come calling, so I just huffed and grunted right back, assuming making a dash toward the door wouldn’t be a wise move. We huffed back and forth a few of times, then Bart must have decided my conversational skills were beneath him because he gave up and went lumbering off into the woods.”

Lord have mercy!

Not two weeks earlier, the evening news had carried a story about a black bear breaking into a family’s kitchen, doing injury. And another where a bear had snatched the family dog (rescued without much harm).

I still can’t believe the owner socked the bear in the nose to get back his pet. I guess the old saying, “God protects fools and children” bears some truth, no pun intended.