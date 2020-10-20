Biden helped when Trump flaps his yap

What a shame that NBC, the network that saved Trump from financial ruin by airing his celebrity game show, decided this week to indulge him again, giving him free air time to dump his stinking rhetorical detritus on America’s lawn.

Hold your nose, because here we go:

-- He again refused to say whether he had tested positive for COVID prior to sharing a debate stage with Biden and delusionally lauded his greatness on handling the pandemic.

-- He refused to condemn the QAnon conspiracy freaks (who believe there’s an international cult of celebrities and Democrats who engage in child sex-trafficking). Even though federal law enforcement authorities are closely watching them, Trump claimed he knew nothing about them. Then he changed his mind and said they’re “very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that.”

-- He didn’t think it was wrong to falsely tell his Twitter followers that Biden had conspired with Navy SEALS to cover up the fake death of Bin Laden. “That was a retweet. I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves. I don’t take a position,” Trump said.