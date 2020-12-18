Beethoven and his soundtrack to Earth Science

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I was in Mr. James's eighth-grade science class at the venerable Swampscott Junior High School. Eighth-grade science was “Earth Science” back then, and we were currently immersed in the mysteries of meteorology, and on this particular day, we had a real treat: we were going to watch a movie in class!

You older readers remember that movies in the classroom were a big deal in the days before home video, DVDs,and streaming took over teaching.

Anyway, we got to watch some documentary about the weather. I don't remember the name of the movie, the narrator, or the exact topic, but I soon realized that the background music for this educational film was Beethoven's Fifth.

The producers didn't play the symphony from start to finish as if the movie was trying to illustrate Beethoven's music, but used bits and pieces of the Fifth as musical cues to underline whatever was happening on the screen.

Even at the tender age of 14, I knew Beethoven's Fifth well enough to recognize the movements played out of order. I remember sitting there debating whether to speak up and tell the teacher what the background music was, (because I was sure no one else knew) thereby confirming my complete and incurable nerdiness, or keep quiet and act cool and bored by this movie.