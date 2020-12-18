Beethoven and his soundtrack to Earth Science

Dec. 16 marked the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
While Beethoven is considered the greatest of classical music composers, I'm not here to sing his praises and tell you to listen to his music because it will help you lose weight, raise your IQ, or increase the value of your 401-K. His reputation doesn't need my help.
His music shows up everywhere from TV commercials, cartoons, 1980s answering machine cassettes, and even in outer space on a gold record of humanity's message to whoever finds our Voyager I Space probe that we launched way back in 1977.
But that's not such a bad thing if you measure greatness by familiarity or ubiquity. Both of those qualities imply longevity, and if a piece of music has nothing to say to future generations, it never has the chance to become that iconic.
The best example of course, is Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, or more commonly, the opening movement of that symphony. Who doesn't know the most recognizable four notes in western music?
The German poet Goethe, a friend of Beethoven, described the first movement as “sublime music but ... bereft of reason. One would think that the concert hall is about to give way.”
Time has been kinder to Beethoven's Fifth than to Goethe's music criticism.
So, to honor the great “Ludwig Van” (as he's referred to in Stanley Kubrick's 1971 film, “A Clockwork Orange”) allow me to relate the time I encountered Beethoven's Fifth in a place so odd, that it sticks with me to this day, over 40 years later.
I was in Mr. James's eighth-grade science class at the venerable Swampscott Junior High School. Eighth-grade science was “Earth Science” back then, and we were currently immersed in the mysteries of meteorology, and on this particular day, we had a real treat: we were going to watch a movie in class!
You older readers remember that movies in the classroom were a big deal in the days before home video, DVDs,and streaming took over teaching.
Anyway, we got to watch some documentary about the weather. I don't remember the name of the movie, the narrator, or the exact topic, but I soon realized that the background music for this educational film was Beethoven's Fifth.
The producers didn't play the symphony from start to finish as if the movie was trying to illustrate Beethoven's music, but used bits and pieces of the Fifth as musical cues to underline whatever was happening on the screen.
Even at the tender age of 14, I knew Beethoven's Fifth well enough to recognize the movements played out of order. I remember sitting there debating whether to speak up and tell the teacher what the background music was, (because I was sure no one else knew) thereby confirming my complete and incurable nerdiness, or keep quiet and act cool and bored by this movie.
I'm pretty sure I kept my mouth shut (this was the age of the Fonz, you know), waiting for the opening bars of the symphony to appear so everyone else could be in on my secret.
Those bars finally arrived, as a flight of B-29 Superfortresses flashed across the screen. Dramatic music was needed to reinforce the discovery of the Jet Stream. Seems the high altitude, gale force winds were unknown to American war planners until encountered by our boys in 1944 flying towards Japan, causing them to burn way more fuel than expected which caused the occasional plane having to ditch in the ocean on the return trip.
So I learned something that day in part, thanks to Beethoven, and certainly wouldn't have remembered it without his music. So I guess the producers knew what they were doing when they picked out the soundtrack.
And I consider it a tribute to the greatness of Beethoven's music that I've listened to Beethoven's Fifth dozens of times since without ever thinking about the Jet Stream, B-29s, or being seen as a nerd.
John Whittemore lives in Marion. When he isn't studying Earth Science, he writes the occasional column for The McDowell News.
