Barbera McKinney column: Is THAT going to kill me?

OK, guys. I think we can all agree that simply living day-to-day is scary enough.

Yes, I realize the end of October just brought Halloween, when we can all play at being scary and scared, when we’re not, really. However, the dress up is great fun, and frightening the dog with our ghoulish mask may make us giggle, but I want to remind us that Life is scary enough without pretend.

No, I don’t want to take the fun out of Halloween. I remember, yes, back in the Dark Ages again, what fun I had trick or treating and seeing one of my male cousins dressed as a rather buxom lady embarrass my poor, modest grandfather down to his toenails.

However. I will repeat myself: Life is scary enough without any help.

All we have to do is watch the evening news, which reminds us of this virus and that dangerous people who appear normal then go off the deep end with catastrophic results; rising gas prices (unnecessarily, I might add); the pressure to buy an electric vehicle; Putin’s threat of destroying us all, including his ego-driven self.

Need I go on?

Please understand, I don’t mean to make light of these threats. However, I, for one, am ready for a bit of feel-good info. However, not going to happen.

I’ve noticed recently, since I spend a bit of time on my computer, that the pop-up ads which we must pay a fee to eliminate, are now becoming scary ads supposedly designed to be of assistance; however, so far, all they have done is turn me into a seriously annoying hypochondriac.

Consider. I’m now getting ads that list a pile of symptoms to note one month before I’m going to have a stroke. Then there’s the symptoms list to note one month before my liver fails. These are sidebar ads I can’t eliminate while I’m wasting my precious time playing hearts on the computer. WAIT JUST A GOLDARN MINUTE!

I understand these cautions are supposed to be helpful. However, I’m at the point now if I break a sweat after vacuuming the den, I’m convinced I’m dying of some horrible disease.

As if, in my dotage, I don’t have enough to worry about. Will a snarling, malicious coyote snatch my cat Matilda? Will my 40-something-year-old house fall down before I finish cleaning out the garage? Will my wonderful friends be mad over what my will says they may have or not? Will my vehicle outlast me? Should I invest in more “senior” makeup? What the #^*& is going on in Washington?

Anyway. I believe Twain remarked that he’d had “a great many troubles” in his life, “but most of them never happened.” I’ve decided to adopt his philosophy and carry on as if my liver is just fine, thank you very much.