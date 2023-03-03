After the falling leaves, then falling temps which tend to bring falling flakes to Western North Carolina, I get impatient for spring, especially once Christmas is over.

Eons ago, I was spoiled to see spring happen twice in the season since I drove from the mountains to Marion to teach, where spring arrived at least two weeks before here.

In my WNC corner, after cold and rain and the recent forecast for a rather threatening snowstorm that didn’t materialize, here at the end of February, I’m totally ready for spring. I shouldn’t be so pushy since there’s enough yard and patio garden work to keep me hopping until NEXT spring. however, with a 70-something temp forecast for later in the week, Cat Matilda and I decided to wander outside today to take inventory. With both of us suffering severe “cabin fever,” the mid-50s temp suited us just fine.

First, we spotted a nest of bright blue crocus, then I saw the green tips of Iris and daylily blades peeping up, along with tiny leaves on the spirea. Yahoo! However, by this point, Matilda had gotten sidetracked by the plethora of birds having a high old time at a homemade suet block I had hung on the feeder earlier, so I wandered on alone.

I spotted a couple of bright periwinkle faces on the patio bank, then a clump of happy, yellow daffodils, along with sweet pink-orange buds on the Japanese quince, reminding me of the one capricious spring this poor bush budded out and got frozen back five times. Then, not to be totally outdone, she finally managed about five blossoms, giving me a small twig for the kitchen sink budvase.

Meandering on, I noticed the blue crocus relatives up by the front steps but not yet blooming. Then, Heaven help me, at the edge of the front bank, I saw the large, evil, thorny, determined-not-to die wild multiflora rose awash in small green leaves. Tempted to massacre the thing then and there, I reminded myself of the time I was furiously attacked by its cousin, so decided to put off the mayhem till another day.

After my yard inventory, I was so ready to begin clearing flower beds, raking missed fall leaves, and pruning everything in sight, but fortunately, what shred of common sense I have left kicked in. This isn’t April, Barb.

Remember the huge March snowstorm when you were working at Mars Hill University? You left your office at 5 p.m. and arrived home at 9:30, not because you and your old four-wheel drive pickup couldn’t navigate the roads but because so many others could not.

Then, remember the FOUR times during your seventeen years at MHU when, in early May, outside graduation was moved inside because of snow flurries?

Patience, I’ve discovered in my dotage, is a virtue of which I have a limited supply. However, I’m reminded of a favorite line from Shelly’s “Ode to the West Wind”: “O Wind, if Winter Comes, can Spring be far behind?” Let’s hope not.