Barbara McKinney: The seasons come, the seasons go -- too quickly at times

After a rather busy day, about 5 p.m. I decided to join cat Matilda on the backyard patio. When I stepped out to check the temp, I was met by a gentle breeze, a low 70’s temperature and low humidity.

Whoa! What’s happening here?

Matilda took one look at me and decided to wander off somewhere since she couldn’t read my mood exactly. Come to think of it, I wasn’t so sure of it myself. I settled my laptop and mouse on the umbrellaed table, cut a favorite daylily, some summer phlox and a multiflora rosebud or two for the table vase, spritzed myself with bug spray, lit a citronella candle, refilled my glass, and said to myself, “Now, what do I do?”

For a couple of weeks now, I’ve been hearing the evening cicadas, or katydids as we always called them when I was growing up. OK. Fall of the year is out there looming, but I’m not quite ready for it just now.

As I walked through the flower garden, I noticed one or two daylilies struggling to present that last blossom, and some of the stalks from previous blossoms are now dry enough until I can pull them and add them to the compost heap. My sedum, both large and small-headed plants, is almost in blossom, and I think of these as early fall plants.

The large trumpet vine has long since given up its red blossoms, the summer phlox is beginning to droop, and the fall bugs are already making noise. Mercy! Does all of this portend an early fall? If so, I “ain’t” ready.

Summer just got here yesterday.

Now! I don’t appreciate fall of the year as I should. Of course, I enjoy seeing the fall-colored forests, and my driveway is always a vivid painting, regardless of the dull or brilliant fall colors of valleys, ridges and mountains.

However, these days, fall of the year reminds me too much of loss.

True. Even as people do, the Earth has its cycles of which fall is a natural part. The Earth needs to get its breath for a bit in order to give us spring and summer. Fall is a shutting down time; winter is a resting time, then comes the spring renewal.

However, for me, losing my much-loved father in a November and in an October, my mother and then last October, hubby Sam, at least for now, fall of the year reminds me of what I have lost.

However.

As I sit on the patio to write this piece, I feel the gentle breeze; hear sweet Matilda crunch her dry food from the snack I brought out; recognize, after a hard day’s work, that I’m able still; watch a yellow Swallowtail butterfly enjoy a huge pot of yellow marigolds and red begonia; hear a hummingbird as he says he’s enjoying the recent refill of his feeder outside my kitchen window; and find lovely pleasure in the red daylily in my patio table budvase—a gift from a treasured friend now gone, I remind myself that each of Earth’s seasons has something to teach us if we stay open and truly pay attention.

Happy fall of the year, a little early.