There’s an old belief that “Dogwood Winter,” which we’re experiencing this week following Easter, is the true end of winter and the beginning of spring, regardless of what the calendar says.

Being an ancient person myself, I tend to agree with this prognostication since ages of first-hand observation substantiate this belief. However, someone much wiser than I pointed out over lunch this week that the empirical evidence of old doesn’t necessarily hold true today. Something about climate change, global warming, etc., etc. Anyway. I digress—a habit of mine.

With the courageous dogwood blossoms having survived days of heavy rain and cold temps, Cat Matilda and I decided to take advantage of the 70-degree temp, which struggled so hard to surface this afternoon, and spend time on the patio. ‘Tilly was so glad to be out since I had been gone most of the day, leaving her inside, and I was delighted since, after an extremely busy start to the week, I had time to myself.

As soon as we were in the sunshine, Matilda decided to reconnoiter the patio bank and I settled at the patio table with my laptop. However, before I could get organized to type one word, the deer spotted us and came wandering across the bank to the side yard for their evening ration of corn. Oh, well. So here I go to the garage for corn to scatter in the west side yard feeding area for seven hungry babies.

Finally, I sit down at my laptop and begin to write; however, I get interrupted once again, so I stop to listen. I hear the deer crunching their corn, happily, I assume, then an Indian Hen (a pileated woodpecker) calling in the woods just above the patio. The breeze is soft and noiseless; however, I can hear the not unpleasant soft rumble of and overhead jet plane, the crisp chirp of a nearby cardinal at the recently filled birdfeeder. Then, at intervals, total silence.

I can smell the green freshness; lovely blue violets blossom all over the patio bank; all the daylilies and iris are lovely green clumps and sharp blades, and the breeze stirs the annoying broom sedge clumps on the bank. Who said, (pardon the grammar) “It don’t get no better than this.”?

Emerson, America’s first-designated philosopher, and his buddy Thoreau, wrote, among other things, about the blessings of Nature. How on point they were! As Cat Matilda and I enjoyed part of this afternoon on our patio, among the new growth, the bird music, and the company of our seven deer family, Tilly was just happy to be outside. I, however, was blessed beyond measure. After days of a dear cousin’s serious illness and recovery; my car in the shop; and a mower that wouldn’t start, ignoring lawn grass almost at the bailing stage, I, too, calmed, relaxed, put on my Pollyanna attitude and decided all will come right in the end.

The respite was marvelous while it lasted. A reminder: most of us should probably try harder to