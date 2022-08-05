Barbara McKinney: 'Alpha Canis Majoris' -- What?

Drought, floods, extreme heat, extreme humidity, disease, misfortune. Wait a minute. Sound familiar?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had just about enough of the so-called Dog Days of Summer. For your, and recently for my, edification, here’s a bit of The Old Farmer’s Almanac info on this annual period.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been a trusted member of my family, probably for as long as it’s been printed.

I certainly grew up with its plethora of information, and to this day, still garden by its details. Also, I’ve known all my life the simple definition of this summer period.

Dog Days begin in early July and end about mid-August. Grandpa said if this period began hot and dry or hot, wet and humid, the entire period would be and end the same way. Over the years, I’ve noticed his description has been spot on. Certainly, it’s been accurate for us this year. The Almanac identifies this summer period as typically beginning “July 3 and lasting though Aug. 11.” So — how’s your weather been during this time?

Now for a little technical info borrowed here and there from my trusted source.

This annual period of heat and humidity “coincides with … the dawn rising Sirius, the Dog Star” as part of the “constellation [Alpha] Canis Majoris,” or the “greater dog.”

Too paraphrase, the ancient Egyptians thought of this time as positive since it signaled the rise of the Nile, which meant more water for good crops. However, the ancient Greeks and Romans believed this period brought “drought, bad luck, disease and unrest,” with heat extreme enough to “drive men and dogs mad.”

This year, I’m going with the Greeks and Romans. Western North Carolina didn’t realize what humidity was when I was growing up, and temps in the 90s rarely occurred during summer; mid-80s was warm enough, thank you very much.

When Sam and I built at the base of our mountain in the mid-‘70s, we didn’t dream of needing central air. BIG mistake.

Back to the Greek’s and Roman’s take on Dog Days. During this period, I’ve had two more major appliances die, for a total now of four in ’22, so there’s the “bad luck” thing.

My insomnia has kicked in big time, what with the humidity and the fan noise, with my reading light on until 4 many mornings, so there’s the “unrest.”

However, I’ve missed the “drought” thing since our area has had enough rain during this period to float the Ark. Then I watch the evening news and see the Kentucky flooding and all the other ills of the nation, and I reprimand myself for whining. Did I mention N.C.’s recent rise in monkeypox cases?

If you’re not, I encourage you to become acquainted with The Old Farmer’s Almanac if for nothing more than to read about the Dog Days of Summer, and not to be overlooked are its regional, annual weather forecasts, generally 80% to 90% accurate.