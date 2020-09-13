Back to school... sort of

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If I've heard it once, I've heard it more times than my math skills will allow, "This school year is going to be like no other."

No kidding! Don't we spend every year wondering if our children are going to be attacked by gigantic murder hornets that are high from feasting on Chinese mystery seeds and using their enormous wings to waft a deadly virus up the students' unsuspecting nostrils — left unprotected because we can't afford to buy face coverings due to the national coin shortage?

No, really, what we all are worried about is whether the school year will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. After carefully assessing the risks and rewards, my wife and I chose to send our three teenage daughters to in-person learning at our local school district — mainly because our pets and Wi-Fi router threatened to boycott us if we didn't start leaving the house on a regular basis again. Also, our daughters desperately missed the excitement of dragging out of bed each morning to get ready, complaining about how tired they are and asking how long it is until their next holiday.