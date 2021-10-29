Autumn brings events and changes to Mission Hospital McDowell

Another important event that the hospital hosted this month was our Crush the Crisis opioid take back day on Oct. 23, which coincided with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Done in partnership with local law enforcement agencies as a way to address the opioid misuse crisis that is a critical concern across our country and sadly, right here in McDowell County, we collected almost 70 pounds of expired or unneeded medications. The problem is so serious that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that in just the yearlong period between 2018 and 2019, drug overdose deaths increased by almost 5%, and over 70% of those deaths — numbering 70,630 — were related to use of an opioid. Of equal concern is that these overdose deaths have quadrupled in the two decades between 1999 and 2019.