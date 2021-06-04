Ask Pastor Adrienne: Reincarnated or resurrected? Same thing?

The Bible is clear that death is final; there are no recycled souls, nor multiple souls involved. Many verses allude to this fact, but none is clearer than Job 7:9 which states: “As a cloud vanishes and is gone, so one who goes down to the grave does not return.” (NIV) The Apostle Paul, who was tasked by God to write thirteen books in the Bible, echoes this truth in the New Testament as well: “It is in the plan that all men die once. After that, they will stand before God and be judged” (Hebrews 9:27, NLV.) Many evangelical giants have used this verse to assure and challenge their audiences, “Everyone dies, then our souls are judged. Do you have Jesus, your Court-Appointed Advocate, in your corner?”

Resurrection is the Bible’s answer to eternal life, which is what the reincarnation folks are reaching toward. While the term “born again” has been overused or even misused by religious zealots, Jesus himself used the term while assuring one of those people, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless someone is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3, NASB.) Most people are curious about God, right? Even the atheist must have considered God in order to reject the idea. And certainly, if God has a kingdom, folks will want to know about that, too. Thus, being born again opens our spiritual eyes to see God and his kingdom.