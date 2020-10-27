Another profile in courage from the GOP cowardice corps

Few things in our benighted nation are more pathetic than the spectacle of Trump toadies trying to worm their way back to some semblance of respectability.

Now that the tinpot authoritarian seems destined for defeat (he’s even trashing Dr. Fauci - a brilliant strategy), some of his seasoned Republican enablers, anxious not be sucked down the drain as well, are starting to say that, gee, maybe this fellow Trump really is a tad unhinged.

Case in point: Republican John Cornyn, second in the U.S. Senate hierarchy, currently locked in a tight re-election race thanks to Trump’s unpopularity in the Texas suburbs - and thanks to his own long fealty to Trump. The other day, it finally dawned on Cornyn that it might be a good idea to put a wee distance between himself and the demagogue.

Too late, pal.

In a meeting with a Texas newspaper’s editorial board, he confessed that his relationship with Trump has been “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t work out very well. I think that what we found is that we’re not going to change President Trump. He is who he is….What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I’ve observed, those usually don’t end too well.”