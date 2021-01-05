Another perfect beautiful Trump call

But perhaps Trump’s most despicable moment was when he threatened Raffensperger with federal prosecution. He lied that Raffensperger was protecting the (non-existent) election fraudsters: “You know what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you … they are shredding ballots, in my opinion, based on what I’ve heard. And they are removing machinery and they’re moving it as fast as they can, both of which are criminal finds. And you can’t let it happen and you are letting it happen. You know, I mean, I’m notifying you that you’re letting it happen.”

By the way, Trump appears to have committed a Georgia crime. Under state law, anyone who “solicits, requests, commands, importunes or otherwise attempts to cause the other person to engage” in election fraud is, by definition, a criminal. Trump won’t be prosecuted for his latest offenses, of course, but what we can say with full confidence is that his Saturday phone call makes his last-ditch congressional allies look like fools.