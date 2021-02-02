A true political hero for our times

They pointed fingers at people who did not celebrate the election of Joe Biden. Conservatives, even those who had been critical of Donald Trump, were in the glare of some pitiless klieg lights. They were outed, shamed, shunned and in some cases slandered.

Last week, the most powerful Democrat and third-most important person in the U.S. government, Nancy Pelosi, accused members of the GOP of being the “enemy within,” poised to terrorize their Democratic colleagues in the House. The speaker did this with the support of many in her caucus and other progressives, like the petulant Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who all but accused Ted Cruz of trying to murder her.

It is extremely troubling that very few people on the left have stood up to criticize this dangerous rhetoric, and rail against the silencing of dissenting voices.

One who did stand up was Alexei Navalny, who opposed the social media ban on Trump and tweeted out, “In my opinion, the decision to ban Trump was based on emotions and political preferences. Don’t tell me he was banned for violating Twitter rules. I get death threats here every day for many years, and Twitter doesn’t ban anyone (not that I ask for it).”