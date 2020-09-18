A musical concert or aggravating noise?

"Oh," I said rather cheerfully, "you mean the musical concert we enjoyed for the last several nights."

She looked at me with one of her looks.

“I think the tree frog has finished its concert and has moved on to its next engagement.”

For a moment, I was a little sorry because I enjoyed all the music from that tree frog. If up to me, and it isn't, I would engage that tree frog for a concert every night.

Last night as we were sitting in the living room, my wife said, “Isn’t that wonderful?”

Not knowing what she meant, I asked her, and she said, "that aggravating noise from the tree frog is gone. I really enjoy the quiet."

For a moment, I wanted to reply, "I really enjoyed the tree frog concert." I knew that would not be the proper thing to say at a time like this. There is a time when you can agree on something. We don't have to agree on everything, but we need to agree on that which is important.

Amos, the Old Testament prophet, said it this way, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).

Throughout my life, I have discovered that the important thing is not what you disagree about but rather what you agree on, and that brings you together.

Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, Florida. He lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.