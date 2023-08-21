This is an American history educational moment of those who made a difference during the Revolutionary War era and how they served our country.

William Paca (pronounced “Pay-Ka”) was born Oct. 31, 1740, in Abingdon, Maryland. Paca’s earlier education was by his parents and tutors in his home, studying science and the classics. By 1762, Paca had earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Philadelphia, now the University of Pennsylvania. Next, Paca became an attorney after reading law with Stephen Bordley and studying law at Middle Temple Hall in London.

While practicing law, Paca and Samuel Chase formed an enduring friendship, even though they were ardent adversaries in the courtroom. Paca and Chase became formidable patriots as they railed against the royal (British loyal) governor regarding taxes. Unlike Chase, who gave spirited public speeches, Paca inspired people by writing compelling newspaper articles for independence. Paca and Chase formed the Annapolis Sons of Liberty as the relationship between the colonies and England deteriorated.

Paca became an influential patriot serving as a delegate from Maryland to the First and Second Continental Congresses. At first, Maryland was hesitant to allow him to support independence. While waiting in Philadelphia for a decision from Annapolis, Paca received authorization to vote for independence. Paca and Chase signed the Declaration of Independence next to each other. They proudly signed immediately under the bold and famous flourish of John Hancock.

In 1787, Paca, like others, was disappointed in the new United States Constitution because it did not embrace fundamental human rights. He suggested covering freedoms of religion and the press and seeking “legal protections for citizens accused of crimes.” Paca continued his patriotic contributions in many ways. Two respects were to help frame the Maryland constitution and serve as a Maryland state senator.

Like others during the Revolutionary War era, Paca did not realize the impact of not stopping slavery. However, he was an altruistic and patriotic soldier serving in the militia and enthusiastically supported benefits for veterans. During his lifetime, he held numerous crucial positions: state senator, Superior and Appellate Court judge, United States District Court judge, and governor of Maryland. Other undertakings that Paca pursued and accomplished were supporting the separation of church and state, and helping draft Maryland’s state constitution. He also assisted in establishing Washington College in Chestertown, Md., in 1782.

Having witnessed success and disappointment, William Paca died in the mansion on his Wye plantation just before his 59th birthday on Oct. 13, 1799. At his death, William was lonely and depressed. However, he was described “as a man beloved and respected by all who knew him — considered at all times as a sincere and honest man.”

Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting at the McDowell County Courthouse, 21 S. Main St., Marion. Teachers are welcome to contact Streater (david.streater@mymail.barry.edu) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, D.C.

Visit FoundationForward.com to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the benefactors of Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that sponsors every Charters of Freedom setting.