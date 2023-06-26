When we talk about hospitals and other health care facilities, it’s good to remember that without the amazing, dedicated care teams, they are just like any other building.

They may be filled with furniture and high-tech tools and machinery that help with diagnosing and treating patients who need a variety of services, but it’s the vital human caring touch that is the single most important element in health care — with the pivotal word being “care.”

That’s why this month, I’d like to talk about our incredible team of caregivers and the program that we initiated nearly a year ago which allows us to hear their voices more clearly, value them, and grow as a hospital — thanks to their shared investment in making Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) the best it can be.

Sandie Tharp is our senior human resources business partner, and as such, she was charged with assembling what has become an indispensable resource for our hospital that is made up of our own employees, our most valuable stakeholders.

To address this, Tharp explains, she reached out and asked each leader at MHM to refer at least one high-performing employee to become part of the hospital’s Employee Advisory Group (EAG), which serves as the brainstorming nucleus and the voice of hospital employees when it comes to policy transitions and program and protocol innovations.

“When I arrived at MHM last July, the group had just two members, but now we’re thriving with 20, who represent every department,” said Tharp. “Our EAG is a vital part of the ideas and solutions created for our hospital to roll out all types of new policies, as well as a proactive sounding board for employee concerns.”

Tharp also shares that last October, the group elected a president, secretary and communications liaison, who is the intermediary between the EAG and the hospital staff. “The group’s process is team-driven, and they report new hospital-wide developments to the rest of the team members, receive employee feedback, and then the group rolls out any new information or programs that affect employees to the staff,” she said.

As the voice of MHM staff, the EAG talks to Tharp daily via video meeting check-ins. Tharp also notes broader and highly impactful outcomes since the EAG grew and picked up steam. “The group was instrumental in motivating our employees to take employee engagement surveys, which are critical. I’ve also seen a lot of exciting mentoring relationships being built between longtime team members and newer ones,” shares Tharp.

Since the EAG has representatives from every department at the hospital, it’s now an invaluable resource that has also contributed to increased trust and rapport among all staff. Tharp also comments that the EAG has a ripple effect by fueling staff growth and promotions from within the hospital. “The EAG helps uncover future leaders at MHM, and that’s so important,” she says.

In addition to strengthening relationships within the hospital team, the EAG’s work and positive influences also trickles down to care quality. Tharp points out that greater and enhanced engagement among staff means that patients are the beneficiaries of more positive interactions as well. “Our patient survey scores reflect that our patients notice a higher level of engagement in our employees, and this makes them feel more positive about being cared for here,” she explains. “The EAG is proof to our team members that hospital leadership cares and wants to hear their voices.”

We are proud of the work that the EAG does and how it makes MHM a better care environment and place to work. I’d also like to take this opportunity to give a shout-out to our certified nursing assistants (CNAs), since June 15-21 is CNA Appreciation Week. Both MHM and our community are fortunate that these highly skilled team members are eager to partner with our providers to deliver the best care, close to home, for members of our community.