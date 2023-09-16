Yes, I realize I’ve written before about a favorite activity of mine: canning my popular veggie soup, so I ask for your tolerance once again.

This soup has an interesting history with my “families,” but I begin the tale by giving credit to the recipe on page 63 of my 2006 Ball Blue Book of preserving. I believe various Ball Blue Books have been in my family, probably since the first one in 1906. Years ago, I found this soup recipe by accident, and hubby Sam and I liked it so much, we made it every summer and shared with our out-of-town dearest friends.

After we moved back home and established our nest on our mountain, we gardened for a while, so I was personally acquainted with the tomatoes, potatoes and onions that accompany other veggies for the soup. However, when we eventually remodeled our kitchen, I couldn’t use my large canner on my flat-topped cooking surface, so what does Hubby do? Ha! He marches to Lowe’s and buys what I dubbed the “largest outside grill in history,” with a lovely side-arm burner just perfect for my large canner. Since he and I were never a particularly devoted outside grilling couple, this gives you some idea of how important making and canning this soup became.

In addition to our loving the soup — to which you can add whatever you like — for Hubby, it was always meat. But for me, just the veggies and maybe a bit of chicken broth are perfect, accompanied by a grilled cheese sandwich or a large chunk of cornbread. Yummmm!

Over the years, we’ve shared this delicious, versatile soup with our “adopted” Charlotte families, a dear Charlotte cousin and his wife, a dearest friend in Hickory who keeps a jar in reserve in case she gets a bad cold or the flu. The list goes on.

However, there’s a great side blessing to this soup’s history. A few weeks ago, my longtime friend/teaching buddy and her younger daughter came up from Charlotte and we prepared and canned 14 quarts of the famous veggie soup. What fun we had chopping, slicing, visiting, laughing and enjoying a libation on the patio while minding the canner on the grill. Again. Sweet Sam was the grill starter and minder. Therefore, I’m pleased I didn’t blow up my small neighborhood.

Now, finally to today. The tomatoes were ripe and I had all the other ingredients, so Cat Matilda and I decided to can veggie soup this afternoon. Once I got everything chopped, cooked a bit, then in the jars, in the canner, and on the lit grill burner with no catastrophe, Cat Matilda and I decided to relax on the patio to grill watch. The daylilies are moving toward their last blossoms, yet there are still gorgeous pink, lemon yellow, orange-and-cinnamon striped, and the special vermillion given by a dearest friend long ago. The pink knockout rose — also a friend’s gift — has gotten its second wind and the old-timey purple phlox is in full bloom.

A not-so-objectionable way to spend a Monday afternoon.