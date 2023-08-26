Keeping our kids safe at school is a priority for McDowell County. Notice that I didn’t say McDowell County Schools in isolation in that first sentence.

I am proud to say school safety is something the entire county takes seriously, not just the schools. We are blessed to have something special: a relationship between McDowell County Schools, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County commissioners, Marion Police Department, Marion City Council, the Old Fort Police Department and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. How can a guy who’s only been here briefly know what we have in McDowell County?

Let me give you an example of what a special place this is. Last week, I had the privilege of meeting with Chief Lawrence, Marion Police Department, for lunch at Bruce’s. When we walked in, the chief could hardly make his way to the table from all the folks saying hello and receiving handshakes and hugs from the staff and patrons. Then we talked about keeping our kids safe for the next hour, as Chief Lawrence explained how he has been across the state and our partnership here is one of the best around, and from my experiences, I have not seen such a level of collaboration.

My meeting with Chief Lawrence was the first of three meetings with our local law enforcement. I also had the honor to speak with Sheriff Buchanan, and wouldn’t you know it, the same thing happened as nearly everyone in TJ’s Café approached Buchanan. We picked up the topic of school safety, and it was as if I was still having the same conversation with Chief Lawrence. No surprise, but it happened again when meeting with Chief Lytle in Old Fort. We are fortunate to live in a community that values our law enforcement, and we have a group of local law enforcement leaders that put children first, and I am grateful to be part of this team.

This may sound like an easy partnership, but I am here to tell you that a partnership to this level requires work. The work here in McDowell County is evident and should be recognized, especially when such efforts are in place to support our students and maintain their safety. Here, we have a dedicated SRO in each of our schools, and mind you, three different agencies employ these folks; however, they all come together for our kids.

While no school may ever be 100% safe, our district will always seek safety improvements for each of our schools. Parents sending their children back to school and those dropping them off for the first time next week can feel confident with our partnership here in McDowell County, especially knowing that an SRO will be on-site to assist our students and help keep our schools safe every day.

To the Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Old Fort Police Department, and on behalf of the McDowell County school board, we sincerely thank you for helping to keep our kids safe each day!