Sept. 11, 2001, is a day our nation will never forget. For adults who witnessed the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City and the attack on the Pentagon in Washington D.C., we may sound like our parents did when they spoke of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. These were horrific days for our nation and ones we will never forget.

Such memories replay yearly; when they do, we remember the feelings we carried home that evening. I vividly remember sitting with my family glued to the TV. Our hearts were broken for the many who lost their lives that day, and with one on the way and one in diapers, my wife and I prayed for our nation, for those whose lives were forever changed, and for our family. Obviously, we didn’t have a crystal ball to know how much our world would change. However, in the months following this event, we as a nation were united in a way I had not felt before. It was a feeling of togetherness, a feeling of fight. Although we were nervous, it was a feeling of unity for our great nation.

Working through this tragedy with students was not easy, but it was necessary to support our students and help them process their feelings. Many of our teachers remember this time, and they remember the feeling of needing to stand strong before the class. Teachers stand in the gap for our students daily, helping them navigate both textbooks and struggles that originate outside the classroom. As an educator, I am proud of the work that we do every day to help our students and to help build America’s future. Together with parents, we are responsible for growing our great nation and teaching our students many necessary skills.

Perseverance is definitely one of the skills our students need to learn, and it’s arguably one of the most important. Such skills are not in the textbooks but in our teaching methods. The lessons of Sept. 11, 2001, are a tremendous lesson in our nation’s perseverance, and such lessons are essential for our students. Sometimes, we as parents and teachers want to protect our children from failure, but we have to remember failing is part of learning. Even on the practice field, athletes may complete the play, but it’s not without imperfections that need to be adjusted. I ask those football fans to ponder a three-and-out: Is this a failure? Technically speaking, it’s part of a game, but the team did not score points on that drive. It’s the game within the game. This three and out may occur on a math problem for a student, and by allowing this process to take place without stepping in to solve the problem for them, we help them build their skills in perseverance. We, as adults, want to step in and ease the pain for our kids.

I am not comparing math or football to the 9/11 tragedies. However, I am confident our students should hear that even in this great nation, the greatest football teams or our greatest minds will experience a letdown or a setback. The lesson we as teachers and parents must teach is how to recover when it happens. McDowell County is full of hardworking individuals who have persevered through many hardships. The hardworking nature of this community is contagious, and I am proud to be part of a community ready to dig in and work to help our students progress through their struggles.