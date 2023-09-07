Many of our students’ first day of school was Aug. 28, 2023. Do you remember your first day of school? I certainly do. I was dressed in new clothes with new shoes and a backpack full of items my mom thought a little guy in kindergarten might need.

What I didn’t know then was the stretch and sacrifice that went into preparing me for school. You wore new shoes at school, and when you came home, they had to be changed to play shoes. I also didn’t notice that many students in my class were not sent to school with a bag full of new items and new shoes.

Reflecting on childhood memories for me is a positive, but it may be more difficult for others.

Our students here in McDowell County, much as where I grew up in Wilkes County, come from various situations for their first day of school. Some students have all new items. Some have what the family can afford, some have what was shared by the community, and some still have many school needs. Our teachers are tasked with taking a group of students that come to them, ranging from those who can read when they come to school to those who still need essential toileting skills, and our teachers must meet each student on their level. Some students need to be accelerated from day one, while others are far behind.

All teachers are exceptional, but as a kindergarten teacher, you are the first of so many memories. Mrs. Absher was my kindergarten teacher, and I will never forget her smile and kind words to help with the tears and fears of being left at school for the day. Those exact words of comfort arrived in the mail from Mrs. Absher one month after I took the job as the superintendent here in McDowell County. This, of course, led me to write this post, but more importantly, to share the positive influence a teacher, caring parents, and support in the home can have on our students.

Parents, we are here to help you along the way, and we recognize that a strong parent/school partnership will benefit us all. We will transport, feed, teach and care for your child when we have them for nearly eight hours a day. The parent and school partnership has never been more critical than it is right now for our children.

I encourage you to be involved in your child’s education — for those little ones, read to them every day, and for the older ones, read with them and let them read for you. Brag on their progress and help them understand that they can achieve more through education than we can imagine. At McDowell County Schools, we have excellent teachers ready to support you and your child this year, and we welcome the partnership throughout their education. Please get in touch with your child’s teacher to see what you can do to help make the 2023-24 school year great.