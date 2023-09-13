Gated private drive w/covered bridge leads to a magnificent secluded estate nestled on the banks of the pristine South Toe River. Situated on 11.6 prime acres this custom built,large timber frame post & beam design of the main residence boasts multiple bedrooms & baths.Main level features an open concept w/great room, family room,dining room & state of the art modern kitchen w/sweeping granite bar provides ample seating for entertaining.Inviting rooms feature tongue & groove ceilings w/rustic beams,3 stone fireplaces,& fenestration of doors & windows leading to western red cedar deck.Primary ensuite showcases a floor to ceiling fireplace & 2 massive walk-in closets. Upper level designed for separate living quarters entails kitchenette w/washer & dryer, theatre room,2 full baths, bonus rooms & balconies overlooking the grounds. Includes 2 guest cottages(2BR,1BA each),stalled barns,fenced pasture & ample storage. Video link- https://youtu.be/z4fDDJVZJEI