Beautifully maintained home located in Ridgecrest. Just minutes to downtown Black Mountain and 20 minutes to Asheville. Lower level has 2BR, 2 bath fully furnished apartment. No restrictions for short term rentals. This home has so many possibilities. High end finishes throughout. Immaculate and manicured .46 acre lot. Covered back patio with outdoor fireplace and bar and prewired for hot tub. 2 driveways. 2 oversized garages located on main and lower levels. Information sheet attached with all the details this home has to offer.