Location, location, location! Just 145 steps to Lake Tomahawk Park, just at the end of your driveway. This secluded multi generational family compound sleeps 10 w/ 3 separate dwellings, entrances, and parking areas. This property has it all for your family. Cozy-up in front of the 6 natural gas fireplaces or gather around the toasty fire pit in the yard. The main house has vaulted ceilings & 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. In-law suite has a full kitchen w/ 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. The guest cabin has a kitchen, 1 bedroom & 1 full bath. Meander to the large flat side yard area for large RV parking or family fun yard recreation. A short stroll into Black Mountain which offers eateries, breweries, coffee shops, & shopping. Come explore this quaint mountain town w/ glorious hiking trails nearby. Use the entire property as a family compound or utilize the separate units as income properties. 1069 SF of space in the basement, ceiling heights under 7'. Total property is 5 bedroom 4.5 baths