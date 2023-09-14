Two homes on a ¼ acre double lot. House is 550sf w/dine-in kitchen, two rooms & bathroom on block fdn and in fair condition w/covered porch. 10 x 44 Singlewide 2nd living quarters is 1960s, heavily rusted, in poor condition with missing door. City of Morganton provides electrical, water & sewer services, but existence & condition of heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, setbacks & habitability potential are unknown. 1990 remodel per public records. Property legal access is to/from S Anderson via 10 ft alley/right of way along western edge 212 & 214 S Anderson goes to overgrown dirt parking pad. SOLD AS-IS w/trash & personal property; Owner will make no concessions or repairs. Morganton is rich in history & culture and offers local restaurants, cafes, theaters, art galleries, brewery, greenway trails, rec. center & pool within ~1mi. Nearby, hike, ski, camp Nat'l forest or boat, fish & relax at Lake Rhodhiss or James. Located <1mi to downtown, 50 to Asheville & 70 to CLT