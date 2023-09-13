Modernized, remodeled, and elegantly redesigned, this stunning waterfront home includes everything Lake James has to offer. The spacious interior includes large gathering areas, an ample kitchen, basement kitchenette, and plenty of room for visiting friends and family to stay in comfort for as long as you'd like. There are 5 rooms from which you may choose 3 as bedrooms. Spectacular mountain and long-water views truly set this location apart and can be seen from the back deck, bedrooms, and the hot tub! A large, covered dock is in place with full-size boatslip and room for the lake toys. The 2 car garage offers rare storage and ease of entry for a lake home. East Shores is a beautiful community with a clubhouse, tennis courts and pool on the southeastern shore of Lake James, just a short drive from downtown Morganton.