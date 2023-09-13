ELABORATE ESTATE with Hewn Timber and Stonework. An English cottage style with 4 Fireplaces, 4 BR 4 Full Bath with Steep roof lines, Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights that add to the touch of drama.The 4.8 Acres is accessible groomed w/ Boulders, wildflowers and stone walkways. Fenced garden and secret walkways thru the property. Surrounded by protected Watershed and Blue Ridge Parkway. A dramatic two-story living and dining w/stone fireplace and a wall of French doors that open to the deck.Panoramic view of Table Rock, Grandfather, Rich Knob, Roan & Unicoi. Kitchen with Breakfast Dining and Fireplace, granite, Coffee & Wet Bar. Office with fireplace, French door to the deck, HIGH SPEED INTERNET. Laundry & Full Bath. Main BR includes sunken tub, shower, private water closet, Dual Closets, linen storage and French Doors lead to private screen porch that adjoins open deck.Upper Level: Loft Game Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms.Basement: Single Garage, Workshop and Bedroom with Fireplace.