Nestled amidst the tranquil beauty of Lake Lure, this exceptional mountaintop property presents modern and rustic luxury with unrivaled, long range, west facing, panoramic views of Bald Mountain, Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure. Epic cathedral ceilings make a statement & expansive windows flood the home w natural light. Enjoy coffee in the breakfast nook overlooking the pink glow of sunrise kissing the mountains. The luxurious primary suite features a private balcony, ensuite, and a spacious walk-in closet. Lower level boasts a large family room with a wet-bar, living and game room spaces, in-home gym with cork flooring, and a hot tub on the deck! Additional bedrooms, bonus rooms, and bathrooms on the second and basement levels, provide ample accommodations for guests. Most furniture can convey. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, and tennis courts - the Vista at Bill's Mountain has amenities galore! Only 10 minutes to dining options, grocery, and the Lake Lure beach!