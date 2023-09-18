Large development or investment opportunity 20 acres some creek front. Property has a spring and creek that lead to Lake James. Remainder of the property is wooded. The house has a 1400 sq ft basement that is not finished. Custom Mahogony front door, unfinished attic loft space that is walk-in perfect for a loft room. Septic is permitted for 4 bedrooms. House and septic are all two years old. No restrictions or HOA. Scenic view of Table Rock in the fall. There is a transformer on the property as utility lines are underground. See pics. Grapes and Blackberries grow along the driveway and the creek. The property is on Ramsey Dr and Mocking Bird Dr. The driveway used is numbered 133 Mocking Bird Dr. The property has gravel roads throughout that are atv accessible to all areas of the property. The house has 2x6 walls, walk in shower in the master bath with a large tub. Wrap around porch with the front being covered. Minutes from Morganton, Marion, and 30 minutes from Black Mountain.