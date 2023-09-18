WOW...Drastic price reduction. Seller says Sale! Built in 2002 Ranch with full basement located in the heart of Morganton. All one level living. Large lot, great for gardening. Convenialtly located to the hospital and just a short walk to restuarants. Private dead end street with minimal traffic. Large main level garage leads into the laundry room/mudroom, journey on into the kitchen which opens up into the living room equipped with gas logs for those chilly nights. The master bedroom is located by the kitchen and Laundry room for ease and convenience. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The basement has some framework in place and can be eassily finished for extra squre footage, there is a 3rd garage in the basement for lawnmower/golf cart storage. Natural gas heat, HVAC replaced in 2021. Truly a must see.