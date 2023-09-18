Cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath home with full basement in Morganton City limits! This great built home has much potential and would make a good starter home! Just inside the front door you will notice the very large living room with natural gas fireplace. Behind the living room on the main level there are 3 good sized bedrooms and a bath. Two of the bedrooms have carpet with hardwood floors underneath. Each room has ample closet storage. The kitchen and dining area is located on the front corner off of the living room and includes all appliances. There are steps from the kitchen that lead down to the full basement. In the basement you will find the laundry hook up, a shop space, and plenty of room for storage! The basement has a garage door that opens up to the paved driveway. The property is mostly level and is .19 +/- acres in size. Schedule a showing today because this home won't last long! Home to be sold in As-Is Condition.