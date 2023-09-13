Lake life at it's finest with this beautiful lakefront home on Lake James! Once you pull down the drive way you will appreciate all the work that went into the landscaping and the architecture to build this breathtaking home. The aluminum rear deck runs the whole length of the house overlooking the lake! Under the deck is a huge patio area to entertain family and friends. The dock features, 2 slips, one boat lift and two jet ski ports and gazebo area. Main floor consists of a large primary BR/Bth with separate vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower and closet. Beautiful kitchen area with island, granite counter tops and SS appliances, ample cabinet space. Spacious living room area with gas fireplace that flows into the formal dining room. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, full bath and bonus room. Basement area includes a great room, separate kitchen and bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom with a full bath. Also includes rec room with sauna.