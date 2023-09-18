REDUCED!!! SELLERS ARE LOOKING FOR AN OFFER!! Have you been waiting for a house in Pleasant Gardens? Here it is!! -Main level:3 BR’s w/a Master Suite, w/a wall mounted TV;2 Full Baths&1/2; Living Room,Dining area,Sunroom & Bonus room w/half bath. Basement Level: Inside entrance from LR or outside entrance w/2 sets Dbl doors w/inside blinds. STEP IN & BE AMAZED: A living area w/a Lazer Heater on the FP hearth for heating & ceiling fan to cool you. A full kitchen w/appliances, a bar & dining area. Utility room w/a large set washer & dryer, water heater, and up flush commode, & a dehumidifier. Outside you have a single garage w/a great workshop w/wood stove & MANY GOODIES! There’s more you’ll have to see! Included is a landscaped lot to have more space to enjoy the outdoors. This pkg comes AS-IS With What You See is What You Get! - A short distance to beautiful Lake James/Golfing/Schools/Shopping/Disc golf & up the mountain to Blue Ridge Parkway, Mountain Mitchell & Grandfathers Mountain.