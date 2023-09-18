Recently updated...3+ Bedroom 2 Full bath 2 story home in the Glenwood Area of Marion, NC. .93 of an acre lot with some mountain views. This home has been freshly updated with all-new white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops range, and a microwave. The main level also features a large living room area, a primary bedroom with a bath, and a laundry area. The lower level features two more updated bedrooms a full bath a bonus room and a den. This home has been painted inside and out and has all-new flooring. There is a 624 sq foot attached garage on the lower level—two covered porches. There is also an RV area with water, septic, and electricity available to use. This home is a definite must-see!