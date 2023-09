TWO HOMES ON ONE PROPERTY - MAKE THE HOUSE YOUR OWN HOME AND RENT THE MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED BEHIND THE HOUSE. The house features a cozy 3BR 1BA, living room, dining room, kitchen combination, covered carport, unheated laundry/storage room connected to covered carport, and metal roof. Manufactured Home14'x68' - features 3 BR 2 BA, laundry room, and 6'x6' storage building. Septic pumped May, 2023. Shared well for both the house and manufactured home. Easy access to Old Fort and Marion or take a trip up Buck Creek Rd. to the Parkway.