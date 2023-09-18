ONE LEVEL LIVING! MOVE IN READY! Tucked away in the forest along Apple Valley Golf Course's 7th green, this updated, furnished 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, well landscaped home has great views and privacy. You will love the spacious feel of this home's high ceilings & the abundant oversized windows & patio doors for natural light. Spacious Master Suite opens onto the deck with ensuite bath w/double sinks/garden tub/walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms with their own full bathroom. Huge, full basement flex-space/storage. Very private location just a short golf cart ride to Apple Valley Golf Course’s driving range/club house and outdoor pool! Enjoy all the other resort activities/amenities nearby including sandy beach on Lake Lure, indoor pool, saunas, tennis courts, outdoor pool complex, spa, gym, fitness trail, putt-putt golf, sport court, marina, boat-launch + more. Currently an income producing vacation rental this home is also perfectly suited for full time living.