This charming home, nestled on a double lot with just over 2 acres, features three bedrooms and two baths with hardwood floors thought, fresh paint, and beautiful Mountain Views. The home features large windows that fill the house with natural light and offer breathtaking views of the mountains. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a convenient island for meal preparation and serving. The master suite offers a spacious bedroom, ensuite bathroom, and walk in closet. The Lower level is already rough plumbed for a third bathroom with HVAC and electrical, making it easy for you to increase your square footage by up to 900 square feet. Whether you enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, or outdoors, this area has something for everyone. Schedule a showing today to see this mountain retreat.