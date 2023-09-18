Nestled in the heart of the picturesque North Carolina mountains. This Cozy home & parcel offer a serene & private escape for those seeking the perfect balance of tranquility and adventure; Situated just a short distance from the enchanting Pisgah National Forest & the majestic Mt Mitchell; Enjoy nearby swimming & the thrill of trout fishing in the crystal-clear waters of the South Toe River just a stone's throw away. While the property may need a little tender loving care it presents an affordable entry point into the mountain lifestyle. Some renovations & upgrades can transform this home into your dream retreat or an attractive rental property. For those with a keen eye for investment 211 Twilight Way offers the potential for a profitable venture. Remodel & flip to unlock its full potential & reap the rewards. Whether you envision a tranquil retirement haven, a weekend getaway or an investment opportunity the possibilities are limitless.