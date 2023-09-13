In the realm of mountain properties, The phrase "million -dollar views"often loses its impact. However, within this 4,000 sq. ft. Deltec home, a treasure of layered mountain beauty as far as the eye can see, distinguishes it distinctly in WNC. With 3 beds, 4 baths, and 3 bonus rooms on 6.35 acres, it's a 4000 sq ft. architectural gem. This home offers a second kitchen in the basement for entertaining or a separate living space. Located within a 30 minute drive to Downtown Black Mountain or 25 minutes to Chimney rock/Lake Lure This home is the perfect mountain getaway or vacation rental. Priced below current tax value.