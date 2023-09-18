LOOK AGAIN at this NEWLY IMPROVED BLACK MOUNTAIN home! Perfect for family, vacation, or STR. This one has it all:mountain views, wrap-around covered porch, sunny back deck, real fireplace, mudroom with dog wash, central Vac, garage workshop, hardwood floors, and a beautiful kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out, floors refinished, porches and decks freshly painted/stained. Pre-inspected and appraised, you'll feel confident with this purchase! Plus STR’s ALLOWED! Located in Christmont, your family and guests will love the outdoor pool, playground, creek, basketball, volleyball, ball field, hiking trails, campground, gagaball - all surrounded by ~400 acres of conservancy. Trees can be trimmed to open up mountain view. Black Mountain has earned numerous accolades including “Prettiest Small Town in America”. All this just 15 minutes to Asheville!