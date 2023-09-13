Views as far as the eye can see of the Swannanoa Valley! This beautifully crafted home sits within a couple of miles of downtown Black Mountain. Enjoy the sunset and mountain views with the convenience to town. The open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, large windows, gas fireplaces and expansive decks are great for entertaining. The custom cabinetry and high end kitchen is a cooks dream. The main level master bedroom boosts a gas fireplace and private deck with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower in the master bath. Washer/dryer located on main level. The downstairs offers another kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, bonus room wired for surround sound for potential theatre, and large utility room with second set washer/dryer. The spacious heated 2 car garage would be great workshop. No HOA fees and DOT maintained road. The house is a vacation rental property since 2018. Previous years income available upon request. Adjoining 1 acre lot also available for purchase.