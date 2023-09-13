EXPANSIVE CRAFTSMAN 3Br/4Bt, office, media, CP/kit entry, view-patio dining, & wtr feature. Beaucoup glass, enclosed view-porch & outdoor living/lights creates fabulous entertainment options. Xwide halls/stairs, hrdwd floors, locally crafted Brazilian Cherry soft-close cabinets, quartz ct tops, GAS appl/Generac/HVAC/WHt & FP. Lower level entry to kitchenette, bath, bonus rm, & garage. An elevated/secluded walkable site creates AWESOME VIEWS of historic B Mt/Swannanoa Valley lights with Blue Rdg Pkwy's skyline dr & E USA's highest mt(s) as backdrop! Southern views of High Top/High Windy on Swannanoa Mt Rg. NE 20+ac of LRC's pristine/native flora/fauna/trails privately adjoin. One-owner home maintained by orig custom builder. Opportunity to create your own exclusive retreat &/or forever home with unique location providing everything discriminate buyers want most in our mountains. Downtown Avl & B Mt only minutes. LOCAL major grocer, I-40, jobs/schools, arts/crafts & dining/entertainment!