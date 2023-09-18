Experience the epitome of mountain living in this breathtaking 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom retreat that offers more than just a home; it offers a lifestyle. Situated in a serene mountain community of Gingercake acres , this property boasts panoramic mountain views, a private clubhouse with a heated pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and a spacious deck for endless outdoor enjoyment.Recent improvements make this home truly exceptional. The driveway has been completely paved, ensuring easy access year-round. Attic insulation has been upgraded, enhancing energy efficiency. The interior and exterior have been freshly painted, giving the home a renewed and inviting appeal. Septic was just serviced 8/2023Whether you're seeking a permanent residence or a seasonal getaway, this property offers it all.