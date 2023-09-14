Great investment property, with single wide mobile home with an additional septic tank already installed. The property consists of 2.13 mainly wooded acres conveniently located between Glen Alpine and Morganton and just a short distance to I 40. The mobile home is a two bedroom one bath with a small addition where the living room is located, with a nice out building in the back yard. This property has a nice backyard with a great garden spot. The property has a shared well, but city water is at the end of the driveway.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EXPANSIVE CRAFTSMAN 3Br/4Bt, office, media, CP/kit entry, view-patio dining, & wtr feature. Beaucoup glass, enclosed view-porch & outd…
Stunning, light filled log home is nestled on 16.36 private acres in the the gated community of The Meadows at Lake James Station. This locati…
Beautiful 4 BR/3.5 BA home w/amazing mountain views, located in the private gated community, Grey Rock. This home boasts an open floor plan wi…
Beautifully maintained home located in Ridgecrest. Just minutes to downtown Black Mountain and 20 minutes to Asheville. Lower level has 2BR, 2…
Discover a truly amazing sanctuary at 409 North Fork Road in Black Mountain. This property offers the perfect environment for relaxation and r…