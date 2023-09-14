Great investment property, with single wide mobile home with an additional septic tank already installed. The property consists of 2.13 mainly wooded acres conveniently located between Glen Alpine and Morganton and just a short distance to I 40. The mobile home is a two bedroom one bath with a small addition where the living room is located, with a nice out building in the back yard. This property has a nice backyard with a great garden spot. The property has a shared well, but city water is at the end of the driveway.