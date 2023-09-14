One story bungalow built in 1945 with part unfinished basement in the Woodlawn area. Rolling to level .39 acre lot. 2BR/1BA, bonus room with closet, eat in kitchen, separate laundry room and primary bedroom with walk in closet. Located 9 miles to Lake James and 19 miles to the Linville Gorge Wilderness. 1 mile to Toms Creek Falls trail. Tile flooring in bathroom, kitchen and laundry room.