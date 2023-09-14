Handyman Special in the Glenwood Community! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dining room area and kitchen. This home is in need of some repairs but would make a nice fixer upper! Roof was replaced in 2018 and the vinyl siding is in good shape. The inside will need to be remodeled and need new kitchen cabinets. Home will be sold as-is and will most likely require a cash buyer. Approximately .4 of an acre with small stream near the back. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!