Back on the market! Buyer's home did not sell. This property hosts INCREDIBLE VIEWS all around and from the amazing back deck. Overlook the mountain landscape and breathe in fresh air with your morning coffee. Spacious open floor plan with a gorgeous cathedral ceiling, wooden beams, and huge windows to take in the wild. Beautiful fruit trees surround the contemporary style home. Acreage includes 3 additional building sites (one with well) that can be used for camping with new driveway leading to campsite, a stream, and trails. Updates include Kenmore fridge, dishwasher, touchless faucet, French drain by garage and top of driveway, new gravel and culverts, a pond and waterfall with garden in front of home, new washer and dryer, and new laundry flooring. Full unfinished basement can be used for a workshop, workout space, and storage. Three pins in total: 063678009800, 063678143700, 063678282300