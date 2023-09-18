Escape to your own private bungalow nestled in the tree tops with views. This home offers peace and tranquility at its finest and still close to Downtown Black Mountain! Bring this 2BR/ 1BA gem back to life and enjoy it as your personal mountain retreat, primary residence or use for a vacation rental. Sitting on a quarter acre with room for your garden or fire pit to enjoy the gorgeous nature with views! Don’t forget to check out the old pine floors, eastern pine ceiling and the spacious 12x20 deck facing the mountains! Being Sold As-Is so bring your imagination and creativity to turn this home into your own private oasis. From the house: 2 miles - Blk.Mtn. 4.5 miles-Montreat, 1.5 miles - Ridgecrest, 20 miles - Marion, 19 miles - Asheville, 23 miles - Lake Lure