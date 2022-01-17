One-time bonus heading to McDowell school staff paychecks this month

Another bonus for teachers is an extra $1,000 for those who have had any kind of training from March 2020 through Jan. 1 of 2022. Everyone in the district has had some sort of training, Rampey said. The state is only guaranteeing to fund about 80% of these bonuses, with the district having to pick up the other 20%.

“To be conservative, we have planned that they are not going to pay that, and that’s an additional $165,565 that we will use out of the current ESSR III funding,” said Rampey. “In total, we are looking at about a little over $180,000 to allocate out of the ESSR III funding in order to make this equitable to all employees.”

ESSR III funding is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. States must distribute at least 90% of funds to local education agencies (LEAs) based on their proportional share of ESEA Title I-A funds. States have the option to reserve 10% of the allocation for emergency needs as determined by the state to address issues responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank goodness we have the ESSR III funds available and this is an allowable use of those funds,” said vice chair Terry English.