One-time bonus heading to McDowell school staff paychecks this month

McDowell County Schools staff will see extra money in their January checks thanks to the approval of the state budget and the board of education stepping up to make the boost equitable for all employees.
Finance Officer Suzanne Rampey for MCS spoke to the school board on Monday, Jan. 10 about the state bonuses.
“All of the bonuses will be paid in the January payroll. What we discussed with the finance committee is a lot of these bonuses are just for state-paid employees,” Rampey said.
“The finance committee decided to use additional ESSR III funding to pay those non state teachers that bonus. So every teacher on that scale will get that bonus.”
This month, 491 teachers will receive $300, using about $22,000 dollars from ESSR III funds. Principals will get an $1,800 bonus in January. All principals are paid out of state funding so there are no additional ones to cover, Rampey explained.
“Almost all of the employees will get a $1,500 bonus. If you make more than $75,000 a year you will get a $1,000 bonus, but the majority of the employees will get a $1,500 bonus,” Rampey said. “That is for all permanent employees who work more than 20 hours a week, and it is prorated. If you are a 50% employee, you will get a 50% bonus. The state will cover all of those payments.”
Another bonus for teachers is an extra $1,000 for those who have had any kind of training from March 2020 through Jan. 1 of 2022. Everyone in the district has had some sort of training, Rampey said. The state is only guaranteeing to fund about 80% of these bonuses, with the district having to pick up the other 20%.
“To be conservative, we have planned that they are not going to pay that, and that’s an additional $165,565 that we will use out of the current ESSR III funding,” said Rampey. “In total, we are looking at about a little over $180,000 to allocate out of the ESSR III funding in order to make this equitable to all employees.”
ESSR III funding is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. States must distribute at least 90% of funds to local education agencies (LEAs) based on their proportional share of ESEA Title I-A funds. States have the option to reserve 10% of the allocation for emergency needs as determined by the state to address issues responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank goodness we have the ESSR III funds available and this is an allowable use of those funds,” said vice chair Terry English.
“That state has used their portion of their ESSR III funds to support these and as a result we are able to use ours,” said Rampey. “January checks will be significantly higher for almost every single employee we have. We will be creating a memo to notify staff and understand what is going to be in their January check. On top of this, all employees are also getting a step increase or pay increase for certified or non-certified staff. We hope to have that completed by February with retro pay.”
The board approved a motion to include funds from the ESSR III to finance the state bonus plan. The motion was approved unanimously.
In other business:
-Recognized Mr. MHS Winner Jake Marsh, Student Body President Jesse Barrier and MHS Pageant Director Cameron Young for their involvement in the Mr. MHS Pageant which raised over $30,000 for three families in McDowell County. Student Council advisor Alison Garrett was also recognized.
-Stephanie Faw was recognized as the 2022 SHAPE Southern District Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education.
-National Board Certifications recognitions were given to Maddie Davis, Lynn Freeman, Tiffany Carter, Cristen Clark, Stephanie Faw, Greta Fletcher, Stephanie Roland and Amanda Spivey.
-Superintendent Mark Garrett gave the recent COVID-19 update. These numbers reflect from last Friday, Jan. 8. There were 11 positive staff and 40 positive students. There were 21 quarantined staff and 241 quarantined students. MCS testing sites have opened up now, and so far there have been 41 tested at PG, 25 at Nebo, 14 at West and 10 at Old Fort. The Public School Toolkit has changed three times since the December meeting.
-If you tested positive and you don’t have symptoms, you are isolated for five days and can return to school on day six as long as you are wearing a mask for the rest of the 10-day period, despite any mask mandate.
-The same thing is true if you live with someone who is positive. They would go home for five days and as long as you are asymptomatic and no one else tests positive, then you can return to school on day six. If someone else tests positive, your five days start over.
To see the entire toolkit, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/strong-schools-nc-public-health-toolkit.
-Board member Amy Moomaw gave the board an update on the Head Start program. They currently have 17 staff out of 50 in quarantine. Head Start is in need of all sizes of diapers, infant formula and wipes.